Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,792 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

