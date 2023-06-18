Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

