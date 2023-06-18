Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.06 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

