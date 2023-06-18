Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $517.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.