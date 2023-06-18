Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,628 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $113,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 790.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syneos Health Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
