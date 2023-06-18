Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,628 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $113,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 790.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syneos Health Company Profile

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.