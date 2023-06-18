Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,700 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,095,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $30.85 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

