Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,799 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

