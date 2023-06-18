Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 462 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 205.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

