Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.