Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 52,674 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,674 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

