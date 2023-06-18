Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 79,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 59,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 334,629 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $1,305,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

