Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of TER stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.17.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

