Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $132,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $169.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.43.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.