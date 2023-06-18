The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106,220 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $77,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

