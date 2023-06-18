The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Up 3.4%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76). 28,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 17,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.74).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.32. The company has a market capitalization of £22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.