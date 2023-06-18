The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

