The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Cooper Companies worth $72,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE COO opened at $367.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

