The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,074,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

