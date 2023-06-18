The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.