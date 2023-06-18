The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,390 shares of company stock valued at $95,696. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Honest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Honest has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Honest

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

