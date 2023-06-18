The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Down 0.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 1,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 122,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

