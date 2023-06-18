The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.