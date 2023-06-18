The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

