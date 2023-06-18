The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $304,400.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
