The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $304,400.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

