The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $440,848.32 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

