Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Agiliti Price Performance
NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.