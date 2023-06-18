Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agiliti by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

