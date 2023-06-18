Thomas Paul Muniz Sells 125,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Paul Muniz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $987.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 180,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

