Todd Harris Sells 12,773 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14.

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

