Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

