Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Trading Down 1%

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.22 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.48). 87,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 100,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.95 ($0.49).

Tribal Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of £81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.92.

Tribal Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

Featured Articles

