Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $94,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of TFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

