Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,220 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

