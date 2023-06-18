Trust Investment Advisors Invests $202,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

