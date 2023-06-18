Trust Investment Advisors Invests $203,000 in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Trust Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VSMV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.