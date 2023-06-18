Trust Investment Advisors Invests $205,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

