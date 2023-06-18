Trust Investment Advisors Invests $206,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Balchem by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Balchem by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after buying an additional 127,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Balchem Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.