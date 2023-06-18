Trust Investment Advisors Invests $221,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

