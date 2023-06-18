Trust Investment Advisors Invests $225,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $122.16 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $123.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.