Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $220,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $783.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $561.71 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $769.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

