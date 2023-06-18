Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.