Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.