Trust Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 82.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Construction Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $360,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,457 shares of company stock worth $860,854. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

