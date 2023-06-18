Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,075 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $209.05 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.13.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

