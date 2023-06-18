Trust Investment Advisors Sells 660 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $228.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

