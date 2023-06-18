Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.74

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 151164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,654 shares of company stock valued at $749,006 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

