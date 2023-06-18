Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $347,944.50 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 15th, Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

