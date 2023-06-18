UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 183,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 84,152 shares.The stock last traded at $181.18 and had previously closed at $182.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $342,209.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

