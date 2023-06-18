Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $337,400.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,362,720.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $16.54 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $316.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on UVE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $817,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

