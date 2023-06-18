Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.74

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 2183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $821.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 111.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

