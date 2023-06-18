Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

