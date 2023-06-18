Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $21,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $244.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

